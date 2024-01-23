© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: State of the State; New Hōkūleʻa documentary

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published January 23, 2024 at 2:46 PM HST
Gov. Josh Green delivers his State of the State address in the House of Representatives at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol in Honolulu on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.
Audrey McAvoy
/
AP
Gov. Josh Green delivers his State of the State address in the House of Representatives at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol in Honolulu on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.
  • HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo discusses reactions to the tourism fee and the need for housing on Maui covered in Gov. Green's State of the State address | Full Story
  • Mark Glick, the state chief energy officer, gives an update on where things stand with the future of hydrogen in Hawaiʻi
  • Leoda's Kitchen and Pie Shop General Manager Kylee Okazaki talks about how they were impacted by the Lahaina wildfire and why her owners decided to open a pie shop in West Maui
  • Native Hawaiian filmmaker Ty Sanga, the director of the new documentary "Hōkūle‘a, Finding the Language of the Navigator," reflects on Native Hawaiians' journey to reacquire their ability to navigate long ocean voyages
Tags
The Conversation Josh GreenEnergyfood2023 Maui firesfilm
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes