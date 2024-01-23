The Conversation: State of the State; New Hōkūleʻa documentary
- HPR reporter Ashley Mizuo discusses reactions to the tourism fee and the need for housing on Maui covered in Gov. Green's State of the State address | Full Story
- Mark Glick, the state chief energy officer, gives an update on where things stand with the future of hydrogen in Hawaiʻi
- Leoda's Kitchen and Pie Shop General Manager Kylee Okazaki talks about how they were impacted by the Lahaina wildfire and why her owners decided to open a pie shop in West Maui
- Native Hawaiian filmmaker Ty Sanga, the director of the new documentary "Hōkūle‘a, Finding the Language of the Navigator," reflects on Native Hawaiians' journey to reacquire their ability to navigate long ocean voyages