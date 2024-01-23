© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
New Hōkūleʻa documentary film explores 'the Language of the Navigator'

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published January 23, 2024 at 3:17 PM HST
Courtesy Ty Sanga

The new documentary “Hōkūleʻa: Finding the Language of the Navigator” tells the story of how Hawaiians reacquired the skills to navigate the ocean on long voyages. It focuses on a conversation between master navigator Nainoa Thompson and cultural anthropologist Wade Davis.

It also pays homage to Mau Piailug, the Micronesian wayfinder who taught his navigation skills to Thompson and others in the 1970s. The documentary was directed by Emmy-winning Native Hawaiian filmmaker Ty Sanga, who sat down with The Conversation in our studio.

You can catch a screening of the film tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Kaʻiwakīloumoku on the Kamehameha Schools Kapālama campus.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 23, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 

Tracking Hōkūleʻa: Special coverage of the Moananuiākea Voyage

Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
