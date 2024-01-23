Leoda's Pie Shop on Maui has been weathering the wildfire recovery

If you're a fan of buttery flaky crust filled with apple or pumpkin or chocolate or other sweet or savory fillings, then today is your day because it's National Pie Day! Many Maui residents will mark the occasion with a trip to Leoda's Kitchen and Pie Shop in Olowalu.

The restaurant reopened last month after it was forced to shut down in August because of the wildfires in nearby Lahaina. So how was the business impacted by the fire? And why did the owners decide to open a pie shop?

General Manager Kylee Okazaki gave The Conversation the answers while trying to manage the lunch rush. If you're looking to pick up a pie to celebrate National Pie Day, she said the best time to avoid the rush is between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 23, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.