Leoda's Pie Shop on Maui has been weathering the wildfire recovery

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published January 23, 2024 at 3:40 PM HST
An assortment of pies on display at Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop in Olowalu, Maui.
Courtesy Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop
An assortment of pies on display at Leoda’s Kitchen and Pie Shop in Olowalu, Maui.

If you're a fan of buttery flaky crust filled with apple or pumpkin or chocolate or other sweet or savory fillings, then today is your day because it's National Pie Day! Many Maui residents will mark the occasion with a trip to Leoda's Kitchen and Pie Shop in Olowalu.

The restaurant reopened last month after it was forced to shut down in August because of the wildfires in nearby Lahaina. So how was the business impacted by the fire? And why did the owners decide to open a pie shop?

General Manager Kylee Okazaki gave The Conversation the answers while trying to manage the lunch rush. If you're looking to pick up a pie to celebrate National Pie Day, she said the best time to avoid the rush is between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

This story aired on The Conversation on Jan. 23, 2024. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. 
The Conversation foodMauiBusiness News
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
