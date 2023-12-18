The Conversation: UH sail drones survey Maui devastation; Waiʻanae nonprofit works to improve health of residents

We are going to the movies for today's hana hou! We shine the spotlight on Ryan Kawamoto, whose documentary highlights the overlooked history of Japanese Americans who were removed by force from their homes and businesses during World War II; Filmmaker Jean Shim talks about what went into making her feature film that screened at the 43rd Hawaiʻi International Film Festival; local resident Henk Rogers, who secured worldwide distribution rights to the Tetris game, shares the backstory as depicted in the new film "Tetris"; and Elliot Lucas talks about the Kauaʻi Film Academy producing its first feature film

Listen • 52:56