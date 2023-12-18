Improving food security and healthy eating in West Oʻahu

The Waiʻanae Coast on Oʻahu experiences a high rate of food insecurity — and a high rate of related diseases — despite producing an abundance of food.

A Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center program, ʻElepaio Social Services, seeks to reduce food insecurity and improve the health of its residents by keeping food in Waiʻanae. They promote awareness of healthy eating and local farming.

Nicki Hasegawa, the associate director of health promotion, and Jesse Mikasobe Kealiinohomoku, the food access manager, talked with The Conversation about their efforts.

