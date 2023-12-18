Rosalynn Carter's ties to Hawaiʻi as an advocate for family caregivers
Amy Carter, left, and her husband John Joseph "Jay" Kelly, right, arrive for the funeral service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Maranatha Baptist Church, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Plains, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Former President Jimmy Carter departs after attending the funeral service for his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, at Maranatha Baptist Church, in Plains, Ga., Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. The former president, now 99 and in hospice care, sat in a wheelchair next to Maranatha’s front pew, wearing a dark suit and tie to say goodbye to his wife of 77 years. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
At a private funeral service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter last month, family members wore flower lei in a nod to former President Jimmy Carter's time in Hawaiʻi when he was stationed with the Navy in the 1940s.
The death of Rosalynn Carter was felt deeply by the local nonprofit Project Dana. The Conversation talked to Executive Director Cyndi Osajima about the organization's connection with the former first lady and the passion she had for caregivers. Osajima also wrote a piece about Carter for the Honolulu Civil Beat.
This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 18, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.