Rosalynn Carter's ties to Hawaiʻi as an advocate for family caregivers

At a private funeral service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter last month, family members wore flower lei in a nod to former President Jimmy Carter's time in Hawaiʻi when he was stationed with the Navy in the 1940s.

The death of Rosalynn Carter was felt deeply by the local nonprofit Project Dana. The Conversation talked to Executive Director Cyndi Osajima about the organization's connection with the former first lady and the passion she had for caregivers. Osajima also wrote a piece about Carter for the Honolulu Civil Beat.

