The Conversation

The Conversation: Army updates Ala Wai flood plan; Catching up with the first bodyboarding world champion

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published December 12, 2023 at 7:14 PM HST
  • U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project manager Eric Merriam discusses updates to the Ala Wai Canal Flood Risk Management Project and ways the public can provide input on it | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Reporter Christina Jedra details the federal court ruling that prosecutors in the Keith Kaneshiro case did not step over the line in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • ʻUkulele master Jake Shimabukuro shares why music can be healing and pays tribute to Maui wildfire survivors with a song off his new album | Full Story
  • Daniel Kaimi, bodyboarding's first-ever world champion, reflects on winning the title 40 years ago and reveals how he got the nickname, The Boogieman | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
