Meet the Boogieman, the first-ever bodyboarding world champion

Kauaʻi’s Tanner McDaniel was recently named the 2023 World Bodyboarding Champion. He's the fourth bodyboarder from Hawaiʻi to claim the crown, a list that includes the very first world champion in 1982 — Daniel Kaimi.

Kaimi grew up in Kāneʻohe and spent years charging big waves around Oʻahu. In those days, the bodyboard was known as the boogieboard, which explains Kaimi’s nickname: the Boogieman.

Over 40 years later, he's still paddling out to the lineup. Kaimi owns a couple of successful businesses and splits his time between boogie-foiling at his favorite spots and snowboarding on the continent. The Conversation caught up with Kaimi on Monday.

Hawaiʻi Public Radio Daniel Kaimi at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on Dec. 11, 2023.

