© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Meet the Boogieman, the first-ever bodyboarding world champion

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Russell Subiono
Published December 12, 2023 at 3:54 PM HST
Courtesy Daniel Kaimi
Daniel Kaimi bodyboarding on the left and boogie-foiling on the right.

Kauaʻi’s Tanner McDaniel was recently named the 2023 World Bodyboarding Champion. He's the fourth bodyboarder from Hawaiʻi to claim the crown, a list that includes the very first world champion in 1982 — Daniel Kaimi.

Kaimi grew up in Kāneʻohe and spent years charging big waves around Oʻahu. In those days, the bodyboard was known as the boogieboard, which explains Kaimi’s nickname: the Boogieman.

Over 40 years later, he's still paddling out to the lineup. Kaimi owns a couple of successful businesses and splits his time between boogie-foiling at his favorite spots and snowboarding on the continent. The Conversation caught up with Kaimi on Monday.

Daniel Kaimi at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on Dec. 11, 2023.
Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Daniel Kaimi at Hawaiʻi Public Radio on Dec. 11, 2023.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 12, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.
Tags
The Conversation sportsSurfing
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
Related Stories