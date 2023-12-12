Round 2 of the plan to protect the Ala Wai Canal area from flooding

The Ala Wai Canal study is in round two of a plan to protect neighborhoods and businesses in the area from major flooding. The 2-mile-long canal is key to the vitality of neighborhoods around Waikīkī, which harbors much of the visitor industry.

That's why input into a project to minimize the flood risk is being encouraged. There are two meetings this week to do just that.

The Conversation talked to Eric Merriam, a project manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, about "take two" on the proposed flood control project. The project area covers 19 square miles of a watershed stretching from Makiki to Mānoa to Palolo, and services more than 40 public and private schools and colleges.

The flood mitigation plan is a long-term project to be funded by the federal government. It's the latest in a years-long effort to address the risk of major flooding throughout the Ala Wai watershed.

This story aired on The Conversation on Dec. 12, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.