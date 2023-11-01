The Conversation: Maui fire ant fight successful; Does social media harm kids' mental health?
- Contributing Editor Neal Milner discusses the lawsuit filed by 42 Attorneys General against Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, over their alleged negative effect on the mental health of young people
- Brooke Mahnken and Monte Tudor-Long of the Maui Invasive Species Committee give an update on efforts to eradicate the little fire ant and share news about finding an ant that hadn't been seen in 20 years
- Honolulu Civil Beat Editor Chad Blair details the Honolulu Police Department's efforts to recruit more women into its ranks in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- University of Hawaiʻi biology professor Patrick Hart shares information on the ‘Alala, the Hawaiian Crow, in today's Manu Minute | Full Story
- HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol talks about the story behind the Moloka‘i short film "Kala" and its deeper meaning. | Full Story