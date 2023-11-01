Latest Molokaʻi film, 'Kala,' opens up dialogue on addiction and forgiveness

The phrase "local film" takes on a whole new meaning with a recent production made on Molokaʻi.

Courtesy of Matt Yamashita The Molokaʻi cast and crew of "Kala" shot the short film in just two days on the island's east end over the summer.

"Kala" is a 20-minute film written and directed by Molokaʻi filmmaker Matt Yamashita. It offers a poignant look at addiction, recovery and family relationships — all created by cast and crew from the island.

“At its core is the theme of forgiveness or healing through forgiveness,” Yamashita said. “It revolves around the relationship of two estranged brothers who had a falling out and hadn't spoken to each other in years because of the main character's history of substance abuse.”

Yamashita said he hopes the film will help those in his community, and others, find healing.

“The whole story revolves around them reconnecting, airing some of their hurts and resentments and ultimately finding a pathway to healing. And this all is at the request of their dying father,” he explained.

Yamashita has become known for his compelling documentaries but he wrote this narrative script more than 10 years ago. He credits the cast and crew with being able to complete the whole film in just a couple of months, with its videography being captured in just two days of shooting on Molokaʻi’s east side.

From the film's use of the pidgin language to its highlighting of throw net fishing, Yamashita said he wanted to produce a film that's true to his island's lifestyle and culture.

The Molokaʻi community is also suffering recent losses to mental health illness and suicide. Yamashita said the timing felt right to open up those tough conversations through the film.

“We’re hoping it becomes a tool for our specific community to have important dialogue on important matters,” he said.

Jr Joao is the actor behind one of the film's main characters. It was his film debut, and he said he originally said no to the role because it was “out of his comfort zone.”

“[But] I read the story, read the dialogue and was something that went really hit home for me,” he explained. “In the past, I had battles with addiction myself. I felt strongly about sharing with the public because it hits home in a lot of areas, whether you're struggling with addiction or whether you're struggling with forgiveness, or even the family members of people who have struggle with these things.”

Courtesy of Matt Yamashita "Kala" opens with a scene of the main character's dying father and his request for his sons to come together to catch him kala with a throw net he just finished making.

Like Yamashita, he believes in the film's message to inspire change.

“I hope that this this film can express the importance about forgiveness. We only get a short time here on Earth. Just love each other. Forgive. Make amends,” he continued. “Once somebody passes on, that option of closure is gone and a lot of times forgiveness is not necessarily for the other person, but it's for our own selves.”

The Hawaiian word “kala” refers to a species of unicorn fish but it also means to release or forgive.

Yamashita talks about the kaona, or veiled meanings, throughout the film.

“We started with the scene where the father is on his death bed and he makes the request for his sons to go out and catch kala. [He says] ‘I'm ono for kala. I’m hungry for kala,’” Yamashita explained.

Courtesy of Matt Yamashita Some of the "Kala" film's cast and crew on set in Molokaʻi.

“He had just finished making this thrown net. Although the son thinks he's asking him to go out and catch the fish for his dying father with his brother, father is actually saying, ‘Before I leave this world, I need you and your brother to find forgiveness.’”

"Kala" just had its world premiere on Molokaʻi two weeks ago. Shortly afterward, it received an honorable mention at the Hawaiʻi International Film Festival. It will also be entered in film festivals across the Pacific over the next year.

Though Yamashita said the film is intended most of all for a Molokaʻi audience, he believes its message can engage all viewers.

“Everybody can relate to feeling hurt or feeling angry to the point where we stopped talking to someone or there's a major block in that relationship,” explained Yamashita. “and the value of navigating your way back to those people through forgiveness and out of desire to restore relationship, and love, really.”

Ultimately, "Kala" is a story about connection.

“Not passing up opportunities to listen ... Not passing up opportunities to share, not passing opportunities to connect, not passing opportunities to see each other on a deeper level," Yamashita said.

