HIFF film explores Korean American identity and Asian hate in Wyoming

Hawaii Public Radio | By Stephanie Han
Published October 3, 2023 at 5:04 PM HST
A scene from "A Great Divide," directed by Jean Shim
Courtesy "A Great Divide"
/
HIFF
A scene from "A Great Divide," directed by Jean Shim

Among the comedies, documentaries, dramas and even zombie flicks screening at the 43rd Hawaiʻi International Film Festival this month, one feature gaining critical buzz is "A Great Divide" by filmmaker Jean Shim.

It's the story of a Korean-American family that moves from the Bay Area and settles in Wyoming. Through their experiences, the film explores Asian hate and xenophobia.

"America is actually very good at the heart. But sometimes when we experience the things that we experience, and like the rise of Asian hate, I think we need to address it. And I always feel like when we hear stories, then we can get more compassionate," Shim said.

She spoke to The Conversation about her debut film, filming in Wyoming, and the immigrant experience in America.

HIFF runs from Oct. 12 to 22 on Oʻahu; Oct. 26 to 29 on Kauaʻi; Oct. 27 to 29 on Maui; Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 on Lānaʻi; and Nov. 2 to 5 on Hawaiʻi Island.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 3, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation filmentertainmentHawaiʻi International Film FestivalimmigrationNeighbor Island News
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
