HIFF film explores Korean American identity and Asian hate in Wyoming

Among the comedies, documentaries, dramas and even zombie flicks screening at the 43rd Hawaiʻi International Film Festival this month, one feature gaining critical buzz is "A Great Divide" by filmmaker Jean Shim.

It's the story of a Korean-American family that moves from the Bay Area and settles in Wyoming. Through their experiences, the film explores Asian hate and xenophobia.

"America is actually very good at the heart. But sometimes when we experience the things that we experience, and like the rise of Asian hate, I think we need to address it. And I always feel like when we hear stories, then we can get more compassionate," Shim said.

She spoke to The Conversation about her debut film, filming in Wyoming, and the immigrant experience in America.

HIFF runs from Oct. 12 to 22 on Oʻahu; Oct. 26 to 29 on Kauaʻi; Oct. 27 to 29 on Maui; Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 on Lānaʻi; and Nov. 2 to 5 on Hawaiʻi Island.

