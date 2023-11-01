Maui invasive species group deems remote area in Nāhiku free of little fire ants

It's official: The Maui Invasive Species Committee says a survey of 173 acres in Nāhiku has not found any little fire ants.

Starting in 2019, crews used helicopters to spray several rounds of bait to curb the stinging pests. The spray contained food-grade ingredients and a growth regulator that acts like birth control for the queens.

"We've completed our most comprehensive survey of the Nāhiku site to date. We broke previous years' records of areas sampled, and we found no little fire ants," said MISC's Brooke Mahnken. "It's quite an achievement for us. We didn't know when we started this project, how it would go."

When HPR spoke with Mahnken earlier this month, crews were still in the middle of the survey. The treated area in Nāhiku ranges from sea level to over 1,000 feet in elevation.

"[It] has proven to us that you can eradicate large infestations of little fire ants in Hawaiʻi in wet, rugged, vegetated terrain," he said.

Excluding Hawaiʻi Island, the Nāhiku infestation was the largest in Hawaiʻi, Mahnken said.

Hawaiʻi DLNR The Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources shows how to capture Little Fire Ants at home using a stick of peanut butter,

While little fire ants have not been found in Nāhiku, MISC researcher Monte Tudor-Long said samples from the area contained 23 other ant species.

"Although the ants aren't native — none of the ants are native — seeing the other ants move back into the infested area is an excellent sign that the work has been successful," Tudor-Long told HPR. "The little fire ant is extremely, I guess you'd say, territorial."

He said one of the main reasons the little fire ant is considered a threat to native ecosystems is its ability to exclude not just other insects, but small critters like geckos.

