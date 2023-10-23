Little fire ants are widespread on the Big Island. Can anything be done to help?

Named for their painful sting that can cause welts and rashes on humans, the little fire ant is widespread on Hawaiʻi Island.

Franny Brewer, the program manager for the Big Island Invasive Species Committee, said you'd be hard-pressed to find a residential area without little fire ants.

While they are mostly found outdoors, they've been known to enter homes. Brewer said they search for water sources, so people often notice them first in bathrooms and kitchens.

"If you're vigilant and you stay on top of it, you can make sure that your property is LFA-free. You can control them in your environment, but widespread, trying to take care of it is much more challenging," she said.

Brewer lives in Puna, where it is believed they were first introduced in the 1990s in plant shipments.

"Wherever you're finding people, that's where you're finding little fire ants. It's throughout the island," she said.

If you bring new plants or plant materials to your property, Brewer recommends isolating and inspecting them. You can also use peanut butter sticks to attract and detect little fire ants.

Once little fire ants infest an area, it can be extremely difficult to get rid of them. Each orange insect is about 1.5 millimeters in length — about half the size of a sesame seed.

On Maui, the invasive species committee has found success with spraying a growth regulator via helicopter throughout a forest in Nāhiku.

October is also Stop the Ant Month in Hawaiʻi. Click here to learn more or request a collection kit.

Report new pest sightings at 643pest.org or call 643-PEST.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 23, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. Sophia McCullough adapted this interview for the web.