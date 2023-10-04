DLNR calls on Hawaiʻi residents to help stop the spread of invasive fire ants

Fun fact, Hawaiʻi has no native ant species.

But that doesn't mean that the ants found sneaking a crumb off a picnic blanket are necessarily harmful — except for a few species found in Hawaiʻi that are highly invasive.

Now, state officials are reaching out to the public to target what is known as the invasive Little Fire Ant.

Courtesy of Hawaiʻi Ant Lab Photo of little fire ants in weed mat at a plant nursery.

The Little Fire Ant, referred to by researchers as wasmannia auropunctata, was first discovered on Hawaiʻi Island in 1999. However, the state Department of Land and Resources believes the ant population has grown over time by hitchhiking on goods and imports from around the world.

Each orange insect is about 1.5mm in length — about half the size of a sesame seed.

These small critters can have a big impact. They deliver a painful sting that can cause welts and rashes on humans. Stings on pets' eyes have been known to cause blindness.

According to DLNR, this species can be found in places less common than other ants. Some locations include irrigation lines, inside electrical boxes and around potted plants.

Once little fire ants infest an area, it can be extremely difficult to get rid of them.

"The Little Fire Ant is one of those invasive species that can have negative impacts in different areas. LFA can certainly impact native species and our cultural resources, and that’s DLNR’s concern," DLNR Chair Dawn Chang said in a press release.

"But they also can impact public health, impact agriculture, impact visitors and they also have cascading economic impacts," Chang said.

Early detection is key. The DLNR is asking residents to bag any ants they notice on their property and send them in for identification.

This public effort will help state officials get a better grasp on little fire ants' range and any new infestations.

Anyone can request a free ant collection kit from Stop The Ant or make their own using a thin smear of peanut butter on the tips of sticks. Any collected ants should be carefully sealed in a bag and frozen overnight.

Kits can be dropped off at locations on Oʻahu, Maui, Kauaʻi, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island. Click here for a full list.