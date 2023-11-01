The science behind a lawsuit against Meta over mental health in children
Lots of eyebrows were raised over a recent lawsuit filed against Meta, the parent company behind Facebook and Instagram.
A group of more than 40 states sued Meta last week, accusing the social media giant of designing products that are deliberately addictive and fuel the youth mental health crisis.
That's the topic of our bi-weekly segment with contributing editor Neal Milner on The Long View.
This interview aired on The Conversation on Nov. 1, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.