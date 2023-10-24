The Conversation: Education initiatives continue post-wildfire; Big Island resident shares 'post-polio syndrome' diagnosis
Christy Martin with the Oʻahu Invasive Species Committee talks about combating unceasing little fire ant infestations
Deputy Superintendent for Operations Curt Otaguro talks about ongoing initiatives by the Hawaiʻi Department of Education, like constructing more preschool space, meals and food hubs, and how federal programs impact the bottom line
Honolulu Civil Beat editor Chad Blair discusses Paula Dobbyn's story about accelerating Maui's timeline to reopen for tourists in today's Reality Check
Big Island resident Bobby Camara shares his story on World Polio Day. He contracted the disease just before his fourth birthday and has just been diagnosed with 'post-polio syndrome' at 72 years old
Veteran Allen Hoe opens up about his experiences as an Army combat medical officer during the Vietnam War with friend U.S. Rep. Ed Case in today's "StoryCorps: The Military Voices Initiative"