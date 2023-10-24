© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Hawaiʻi education official shares latest on preschools, food initiatives

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 24, 2023 at 4:31 PM HST
This week we have been hearing from the Hawaiʻi Department of Education's Deputy Superintendent for Operations Curt Otaguro. He previously worked with the comptroller's office at the Department of Accounting and General Services before joining DOE Superintendent Keith Higashi’s inner circle.

On Monday, we heard about the efforts to get students and teachers back in classrooms at the Maui schools affected by the wildfires. Continuing that interview, we asked how the disaster response is impacting other key programs in the department, such as increasing preschool capacity and tapping federal funds for school lunch programs.

Catherine Cruz

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 24, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation EducationDepartment of Education
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
