Hawaiʻi education official shares latest on preschools, food initiatives

This week we have been hearing from the Hawaiʻi Department of Education's Deputy Superintendent for Operations Curt Otaguro. He previously worked with the comptroller's office at the Department of Accounting and General Services before joining DOE Superintendent Keith Higashi’s inner circle.

On Monday, we heard about the efforts to get students and teachers back in classrooms at the Maui schools affected by the wildfires. Continuing that interview, we asked how the disaster response is impacting other key programs in the department, such as increasing preschool capacity and tapping federal funds for school lunch programs.

Listen to part one of this interview with Curt Otaguro:

