Here's what it took to get Lāhainā students and teachers back to school

Students and teachers from Lāhainā public schools affected by the wildfires are starting their second week back in session. It's been no easy task preparing for the return of thousands of students. The logistics included debris cleanup, parent communication, bus schedules, lunch services, and more.

The Conversation connected with Curt Otaguro, the Department of Education deputy superintendent of operations, on Friday. He recalled how education officials were monitoring the wildfires when they first broke out.

Otaguro said a temporary structure to house students from King Kamehameha III Elementary should be ready for students within five to six months. In the meantime, King Kamehameha III is sharing a campus with Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 23, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.