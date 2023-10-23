© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Here's what it took to get Lāhainā students and teachers back to school

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published October 23, 2023 at 4:39 PM HST
Hawaiʻi State Department of Education
Lāhaināluna High students at an assembly during their first week back on campus since the Aug. 8 wildfires.

Students and teachers from Lāhainā public schools affected by the wildfires are starting their second week back in session. It's been no easy task preparing for the return of thousands of students. The logistics included debris cleanup, parent communication, bus schedules, lunch services, and more.

The Conversation connected with Curt Otaguro, the Department of Education deputy superintendent of operations, on Friday. He recalled how education officials were monitoring the wildfires when they first broke out.

Otaguro said a temporary structure to house students from King Kamehameha III Elementary should be ready for students within five to six months. In the meantime, King Kamehameha III is sharing a campus with Princess Nāhiʻenaʻena Elementary.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Oct. 23, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
