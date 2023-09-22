© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Timeshares important to Maui's Oct. 8 opening; Women's world discus champion

By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie HanRussell Subiono
Published September 22, 2023 at 2:33 PM HST
Courtesy of Kāʻanapali Beach Resort
  • Jerry Gibson, CEO of the Hawaiʻi Hotel Alliance, believes it is the timeshare segment that will lead recovery for Maui's visitor industry
  • Researchers Chanel Yee and Dustin Palos are Tree Canopy View Fellows studying the importance of urban forests and trees in our communities
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn covers safety measures for survivors planning to reenter the burn zone in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • Honolulu-born track and field standout Laulauga Tausaga made history this summer, becoming the first U.S. woman to win a World Championship in the discus throw
  • HPR's Dave Lawrence shares a Road Story about Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzman who is headlining "Grateful Mantra," a two-day benefit concert at The Porter Pavilion in Kīlauea on Kauaʻi. The concert also features Hawaiʻi's Stephen Inglis and the band Kanekoa | Full Story
Tags
The Conversation 2023 Maui firestourismenvironmentsports
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Stephanie Han
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Russell Subiono
More Episodes