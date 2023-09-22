New research program examines the health and importance of Hawaiʻi's trees

Out of the Maui wildfires, there has been increasing attention given to how non-native species affect the local environment. There have been hard talks about the true impact of wild grasses, irrigation, plantations and housing in the larger ecosystem.

A new program launched by the Department of Land and Natural Resources focuses on tree canopies and the role of trees in our communities. Chanel Yee and Dustin Palos, two of the four inaugural researchers, shared their findings with The Conversation.

