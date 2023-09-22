© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
New research program examines the health and importance of Hawaiʻi's trees

Hawaii Public Radio | By Stephanie Han
Published September 22, 2023 at 4:48 PM HST
Aerial photograph of Diamond Head and trees in the surrounding neighborhoods
Department of Land and Natural Resources
Aerial photograph of Diamond Head and trees in the surrounding neighborhoods

Out of the Maui wildfires, there has been increasing attention given to how non-native species affect the local environment. There have been hard talks about the true impact of wild grasses, irrigation, plantations and housing in the larger ecosystem.

A new program launched by the Department of Land and Natural Resources focuses on tree canopies and the role of trees in our communities. Chanel Yee and Dustin Palos, two of the four inaugural researchers, shared their findings with The Conversation.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 22, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
