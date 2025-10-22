© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation: Live from Chinatown

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published October 22, 2025 at 9:42 AM HST
FILE - Chinatown in Honolulu on March 20, 2023.
Catherine Cruz
/
HPR
FILE - Chinatown in Honolulu on March 20, 2023.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Today on The Conversation, we broadcast live from Chinatown at the historic Liberty Bank building located on the corner of North King and Maunakea streets. As the Downtown Business Improvement District becomes a reality, we wanted to see how the neighborhood next door is faring.

Mahalo to SHADE Institute for hosting HPR.

Tags
The Conversation ChinatownBusiness NewsDowntown HonoluluHonolulu City CouncilMusicEducation
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
More Episodes