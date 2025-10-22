The Conversation: Live from Chinatown

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

Today on The Conversation, we broadcast live from Chinatown at the historic Liberty Bank building located on the corner of North King and Maunakea streets. As the Downtown Business Improvement District becomes a reality, we wanted to see how the neighborhood next door is faring.

Chu Lan Shubert-Kwock takes HPR on a walking tour of Chinatown

Honolulu Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, who represents the new downtown financial district and Chinatown, discusses concerns about pushing the negative elements further into Chinatown as a result of creating the Downtown Honolulu Business Improvement District

Dean Sakamoto of Sustainable Humanitarian Architecture & Design for the Earth Institute shares what the institute has to offer

HPR takes a look at the late-night music scene in Chinatown

Mahalo to SHADE Institute for hosting HPR.