Honolulu-born discus thrower is first US woman to win a world championship

Honolulu-born track and field athlete Laulauga Tausaga, or Lagi as she’s known in the sport, made history in August as the first American to be the world champion in the women's discus throw.

Tausaga was born on Oʻahu and attended Pearl Harbor Elementary, but she and her family moved to California when she was 7 years old. The Conversation got the chance to talk to Tausaga about her historic victory at the World Athletics Championships in Hungary.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 22, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.