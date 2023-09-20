Grateful Dead's Bill Kreutzmann - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - September 2023
HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence welcomes back Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann in a new Road Stories interview! We learn about a pair of shows Bill is doing on Kauaʻi, Friday Sept. 22 and Saturday Sept. 23 at Anaina Hou Community Park's Porter Pavilion, to support someone in the community there, and also hear a little about one of the most interesting aspects of Grateful Dead history — their camping scene that once was a part of their concert tours from the late seventies through the summer of 1989.