Grateful Dead's Bill Kreutzmann - Road Stories with Dave Lawrence - September 2023

HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence continues two days with Black Sabbath bassist and lyricist Geezer Butler, for a Road Stories two-part episode filled with stories from Geezer's new autobiography, Into The Void: From Birth to Black Sabbath and Beyond. Just six months after he welcomed Ozzy Osbourne for their first chat in 22 years, Dave and Geezer discussed the band's humble roots, his vegetarianism, depression, select lyrics like those in War Pigs, and stories about The Beatles and Elvis Presley. Today, we learn about a wild range of connections: Led Zeppelin, Chuck Berry, Fleetwood Mac, The Ramones and Bruce Springsteen among them! Plus Geezer shares the story of the remarkable 1978 meeting of his wife.

Listen • 15:53