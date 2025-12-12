© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Tool's Adam Jones - Dave Lawrence Interview Flashback

By Dave Lawrence
Published December 12, 2025 at 3:33 PM HST
HPR All Things Considered Host Dave Lawrence offers a warm mahalo to everyone donating right now in our End of Year Campaign, and today presents more highlights of 2025 guests as a thank you! Hitting the islands for what are the biggest rock concerts at the Blaisdell this year, and among the biggest of the last two decades: Tool return for a pair of sold out Blaisdell Arena shows next week and we share some of Adam's interview with Dave, focused on his recent trip to the islands, and Tool's connections to Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath.

