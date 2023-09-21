The Conversation: Gov. Green on Maui fire recovery; Author Megan Kamalei Kakimoto's debut fiction collection
- Gov. Josh Green addresses housing and the economic necessity behind the opening Maui for tourism Oct. 8
- HPR's Ku'uwehi Hiraishi's report on the state water commission meeting and public testimony
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton on Hawaiian Electric Industries hire of Scott DeGhetto utilities bankruptcy expert as CFO| Full Story
- Author Megan Kamalei Kakimoto discusses her short story collection "Every Drop Is a Man's Nightmare"
- DNA helps to identify a sailor Robert Stout killed on the USS Oklahoma in the attack on Pearl Harbor