The Conversation

The Conversation: Gov. Green on Maui fire recovery; Author Megan Kamalei Kakimoto's debut fiction collection

By Catherine Cruz,
Stephanie Han
Published September 21, 2023 at 2:06 PM HST
FILE - Gov. Josh Green speaks to reporters on opening day of the Hawaiʻi State Legislature on Jan. 18, 2023.
Sophia McCullough
/
HPR
FILE - Gov. Josh Green speaks to reporters on opening day of the Hawaiʻi State Legislature on Jan. 18, 2023.
  • Gov. Josh Green addresses housing and the economic necessity behind the opening Maui for tourism Oct. 8
  • HPR's Ku'uwehi Hiraishi's report on the state water commission meeting and public testimony
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Stewart Yerton on Hawaiian Electric Industries hire of Scott DeGhetto utilities bankruptcy expert as CFO| Full Story
  • Author Megan Kamalei Kakimoto discusses her short story collection "Every Drop Is a Man's Nightmare"
  • DNA helps to identify a sailor Robert Stout killed on the USS Oklahoma in the attack on Pearl Harbor
The Conversation 2023 Maui firesJosh GreenHawaii Water Commissionliterature
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
