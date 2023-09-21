© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Over 80 years later, DNA helps identify an Oklahoma sailor killed at Pearl Harbor

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published September 21, 2023 at 4:40 PM HST
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941, file photo, part of the hull of the capsized USS Oklahoma is seen at right as the battleship USS West Virginia, center, begins to sink after suffering heavy damage, while the USS Maryland, left, is still afloat in Pearl Harbor, Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi. Pearl Harbor survivors and World War II veterans are gathering in Hawaii this week to remember those killed in the Dec. 7, 1941 attack. Those attending will observe a moment of silence at 7:55 a.m., the minute the bombing began. The ceremony will mark the 80th anniversary of the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II. (U.S. Navy via AP, File)
AP
/
U.S. Navy
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941, file photo, part of the hull of the capsized USS Oklahoma is seen at right as the battleship USS West Virginia, center, begins to sink after suffering heavy damage, while the USS Maryland, left, is still afloat in Pearl Harbor, Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi. (U.S. Navy via AP, File)

Friday marks a week since Fire Controlman 3rd Class Robert Thomas Stout was laid to rest with military honors in Cottonwood cemetery in Northern California. He was, until recently, one of the unknown sailors killed during the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

Stout was born in Oklahoma and died at age 21 on the USS Oklahoma — the first battleship to be hit by a Japanese torpedo in 1941. Thanks to DNA technology, he was identified over eight decades later. Stout enlisted in the Navy just two years before the attack.

Retired police Chief Kevin Jones of Susanville, Calif., said his family was deeply grateful for the outpouring of respect for his great-uncle during the long journey home to California.

"We're happy to have my great-uncle back and resting with my great-grandmother," Jones said. "It gives my mom some peace. He's one of the very last relatives my mother has."

Stout was one of a handful of the more than 400 unknowns who were identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency located at Pearl Harbor.

The agency is also helping with the identification of remains from the recent Lāhainā wildfire that killed at least 97 people.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 21, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation historypearl harborMilitary
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories