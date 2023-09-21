New collection of short stories explores the lives of Hawaiian and Japanese women

Author Megan Kamalei Kakimoto's new short story collection "Every Drop is a Man’s Nightmare" explores Native Hawaiian myth, love and family. She talked to The Conversation about writing Native Hawaiian and Japanese women through a feminist lens.

"I set out with these stories, writing only women protagonists at different places in their life, different stages of their life. I was just noticing all these common threads that were popping up in different stories that sort of kept asserting themselves to me," Kakimoto said.

HPR Megan Kamalei Kakimoto with The Conversation's Stephanie Han, left, at Hawaiʻi Public Radio.



"The moments when women in these stories kind of chose kindness and compassion for each other, and for their bodies and their world were just as enjoyable for me to write as the moments when they were a little messy and made the wrong choice," she said.

Kakimoto is a finalist for the Keene Prize in Literature, which comes with a $50,000 prize. She has also received fellowships from The Rona Jaffe Foundation, the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference, and the Michener Center for Writers.

This interview aired on The Conversation on Sept. 21, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.