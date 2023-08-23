© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Community grief and anger on Maui; Future of sustainable tourism

By Bill Dorman,
Stephanie HanRussell Subiono
Published August 23, 2023 at 1:21 PM HST
August 11: Wildfire wreckage is seen in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
  • Maui County Councilmembers and community voices share their collective grief and perspectives on the county's recovery plan
  • Maui Brewing Co. founder Garrett Marrero on the importance of sustainable tourism and volunteerism as a part of Maui's economic recovery
  • HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol on the operation of a Lāhainā community hub at Pohaku Park | Full Story
  • Sule Gordon, who lost his home in the Lāhainā fires, on survival and community
  • Rogue Wave Toys founder Kate Reimann on toy manufacturing and reducing plastic waste
Bill Dorman
Bill Dorman has been the news director at Hawaiʻi Public Radio since 2011.
Stephanie Han
Stephanie Han is a producer for The Conversation. Contact her at shan@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
