Oʻahu mom launches plastic-free, compostable beach toy company

Reducing plastic pollution is an issue being addressed around the world and at many levels — from the United Nations all the way down to local governments and communities.

One woman hoping to contribute to the effort is Oʻahu resident Kate Reimann. She's the owner of Rogue Wave Toys, which has developed a beach set for kids made from compostable plastic.

Reimann said inspiration to make toys that were better for the environment came after a day at the beach with her kids.

HPR Kate Reimann, right, in-studio with The Conversation's Russell Subiono.

"I just wanted to make something that would disappear at the end of its life," she said.

"I think just introducing the concept of an alternative to a conventional plastic is really important because this doesn't have to be the answer, but it can be part of the solution. And I hope that there are lots of other companies that are inspired to follow suit," Reimann added.

Reimann's compostable products can be found at roguewavetoys.com. She hopes to bring the beach toys to wholesale customers on Oʻahu soon.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 23, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.