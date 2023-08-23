'Modern-day Pompeii': Lāhainā survivor describes loss and the strength of his community

In response to the Maui wildfires, Hawaiʻi Public Radio and Hawaiʻi Community Foundation have joined forces to raise money for the Maui Strong Fund, now through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. Click here to donate or call 808-955-8821.

As recovery efforts continue on Maui, more survivors of the historic wildfires are sharing their stories.

One of those survivors is Sule Gordon. An artist, musician and dancer, Gordon is the father of three daughters, all under the age of six.

His home in Wahikuli was destroyed. He recalled bicycling through his neighborhood after the fires. "Very desolate streets. Smoke still smoldering. Telephone poles, big, massive trees still on fire within themselves," he recalled.

"This is our modern-day Pompeii," he added.

Born in Guyana, Gordon moved to Maui in 1995. He quickly felt the "embrace of the community," and he has called the island home ever since.

When he arrived at his driveway after the fire, all that was left of his house was a carport and a stove.

"We've suffered a tremendous loss, and we're at a loss of words," he said. "We've been crying ourselves to sleep. That's real talk."

Despite his loss, Gordon said he feels lucky to be surrounded by his friends and neighbors. In a time of collective grief, the community has displayed immense resilience.

Sule Gordon, left, with his wife, Israel, and their daughters.

"The folks of this island have a certain kind of determination," he said. "It's called mana. Folks are going to rebuild, face unbelievable challenges and come together as they always have."

As time passes, Gordon hopes people will continue to keep his community in mind. He wants to "get the message out there that help is needed — financially, emotionally, spiritually."

So far, that message has been heard. People from around the world have been offering support and resources to Maui.

Gordon said old friends, some of whom he has not heard from in years, have been reaching out to check on him. Their love has made all the difference.

"Don't hesitate to call somebody you may have known or just met," he said. "Do that for others. We're all sharing each other's needs and each other's places of receiving funds. This is how folks can help."

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 23, 2023.