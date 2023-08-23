© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Maui businessman envisions sustainable tourism as key tool in recovery efforts

Hawaii Public Radio | By Bill Dorman
Published August 23, 2023 at 2:52 PM HST
Office of Gov. Josh Green

In response to the Maui wildfires, Hawaiʻi Public Radio and Hawaiʻi Community Foundation have joined forces to raise money for the Maui Strong Fund, now through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. Click here to donate or call 808-955-8821.

Hawaiʻi's local business community is playing a role in helping people on the ground in West Maui. Garrett Marrero, the co-founder and CEO of Maui Brewing Co., believes sustainable tourism and volunteerism will be key to getting residents back on their feet.

He said the wildfires are bad enough, but people would be "creating another economic disaster by not promoting tourism to Maui."

Crosses honoring the victims killed in a recent wildfire hang on a fence along the Lahaina Bypass as a Hawaiian flag flutters in the wind in Lahaina, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. Two weeks after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century swept through the Maui community of Lahaina, authorities say anywhere between 500 and 1,000 people remain unaccounted for. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Local News
Live updates: Maui wildfires death toll at 115, over 1,000 still unaccounted for

Marrero urged visitors to continue to come to the Hawaiian islands, including parts of Maui, as long as they stay away from the disaster zone and do something to serve the community.

"Maui is, to me, one of the most special places on earth. I know a lot of tourists want to be coming back here, and they should be," he said. "South Maui, central Maui, North Shore, Hana — we're open, and we're ready."

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 23, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

