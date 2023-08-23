Maui businessman envisions sustainable tourism as key tool in recovery efforts

In response to the Maui wildfires, Hawaiʻi Public Radio and Hawaiʻi Community Foundation have joined forces to raise money for the Maui Strong Fund, now through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. Click here to donate or call 808-955-8821.

Hawaiʻi's local business community is playing a role in helping people on the ground in West Maui. Garrett Marrero, the co-founder and CEO of Maui Brewing Co., believes sustainable tourism and volunteerism will be key to getting residents back on their feet.

He said the wildfires are bad enough, but people would be "creating another economic disaster by not promoting tourism to Maui."

Marrero urged visitors to continue to come to the Hawaiian islands, including parts of Maui, as long as they stay away from the disaster zone and do something to serve the community.

"Maui is, to me, one of the most special places on earth. I know a lot of tourists want to be coming back here, and they should be," he said. "South Maui, central Maui, North Shore, Hana — we're open, and we're ready."

