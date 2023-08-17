© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Gov. Green on Maui latest; Chefs feed fire survivors

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published August 17, 2023 at 4:07 PM HST
Hawai'i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources
  • Gov. Josh Green addresses several issues, including the reassignment of Water Commission Deputy Director and the percentage of Lāhainā disaster zone that has been searched
  • HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi looks closer at the ousting of Water Commission Deputy Director Kaleo Manuel, which sparked outrage from the Native Hawaiian community
  • Honolulu Civil Beat Editor Chad Blair looks at the latest woes for the Hawaiian Electric Company after the Lāhainā fire in today's Reality Check | Full Story
  • The state Office of Consumer Protection Executive Director Mana Moriarty warns against potential scams linked to Maui fundraising efforts and talks about price and rent freezes on the island
  • Bishop Museum CEO Dee Jay Mailer talks about efforts to help Valley Isle museums salvage artifacts from historic sites that burned
  • World Central Kitchen Activation Manager John Torpey shares the way local chefs have organized to provide free meals to Maui residents impacted by the fires
Lahaina fires
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
