The Conversation: Gov. Green on Maui latest; Chefs feed fire survivors
- Gov. Josh Green addresses several issues, including the reassignment of Water Commission Deputy Director and the percentage of Lāhainā disaster zone that has been searched
- HPR reporter Kuʻuwehi Hiraishi looks closer at the ousting of Water Commission Deputy Director Kaleo Manuel, which sparked outrage from the Native Hawaiian community
- Honolulu Civil Beat Editor Chad Blair looks at the latest woes for the Hawaiian Electric Company after the Lāhainā fire in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- The state Office of Consumer Protection Executive Director Mana Moriarty warns against potential scams linked to Maui fundraising efforts and talks about price and rent freezes on the island
- Bishop Museum CEO Dee Jay Mailer talks about efforts to help Valley Isle museums salvage artifacts from historic sites that burned
- World Central Kitchen Activation Manager John Torpey shares the way local chefs have organized to provide free meals to Maui residents impacted by the fires