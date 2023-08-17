© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

Price and rent freezes goes into effect on Maui amid fire recovery

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published August 17, 2023 at 4:44 PM HST
August 10: A burned hillside above Lahaina shows the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lahaina, Hawaii.
Patrick T. Fallon
/
AFP via Getty Images
August 10: A burned hillside above Lāhainā shows the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi.

Under the state's emergency declaration, the Office of Consumer Protection has issued a price freeze on Maui to avert price gouging as recovery efforts related to the Maui wildfires continue.

“A rent freeze is in effect for the Island of Maui as well. That means the rents cannot be increased above levels that they were prior to the emergency,” said Mana Moriarty, executive director of OCP.

Moriarty also warned of fundraising scams that may attempt to take advantage of the tragedy.

“We want the public to be aware that there is that element out there that may seek to prey on people in an unfortunate situation,” she said.

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 17, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

The Conversation Lahaina fireseconomy
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
