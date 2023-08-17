Price and rent freezes goes into effect on Maui amid fire recovery

Under the state's emergency declaration, the Office of Consumer Protection has issued a price freeze on Maui to avert price gouging as recovery efforts related to the Maui wildfires continue.

“A rent freeze is in effect for the Island of Maui as well. That means the rents cannot be increased above levels that they were prior to the emergency,” said Mana Moriarty, executive director of OCP.

Moriarty also warned of fundraising scams that may attempt to take advantage of the tragedy.

“We want the public to be aware that there is that element out there that may seek to prey on people in an unfortunate situation,” she said.

