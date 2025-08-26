Lahaina fire debris transfer to permanent site is over 60% complete

The transfer of Lahaina fire debris to its final site is now more than 60% complete.

The transfer of approximately 400,000 tons of debris began in June and is expected to continue through November.

Dump trucks hauling debris from Olowalu to the permanent disposal site in Central Maui have been running seven days a week during daylight hours. However, officials say work on Sundays may be paused to allow for vehicle maintenance and time for staff to rest.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is leading the effort and reports the work continues to go smoothly thanks to its contractors and the community’s cooperation.

Courtesy U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lahaina wildfire debris is placed in a truck at Olowalu in preparation for its journey to the permanent disposal site in Central Maui. (August 2025)

During a Lahaina Community Meeting on Aug. 13, Lt. Col. Adrian Biggerstaff of the USACE announced that the operation had passed the halfway point — at 53% complete.

As of Aug. 22, the project is 64% completed.

“Our debris mission is going very smoothly. We appreciate all your support over the last two months,” Biggerstaff said at the meeting, according to a press release. “If you know someone hauling the debris, please thank them, give them a big mahalo because they’re doing amazing work for us and the community.”

Drivers are asked to continue being safe and attentive along the haul route out of West Maui.

For more information on the debris transfer, click here.