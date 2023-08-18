Meet the chefs who have served thousands of meals to West Maui

Local chefs from the organization Chef Hui have joined forces with the Washington, D.C.-based non-profit World Central Kitchen to make free meals for those impacted by the recent fires on Maui.

The organization was founded by Chef Jose Andres in 2010 after helping with disaster relief in Haiti following a devastating earthquake.

John Torpey, the activation manager for World Central Kitchen, said he and his team have been on The Valley Isle since last Wednesday. They have made over 36,000 meals for the community.

“The great thing about what we're doing is it's really locally run,” Torpey said.

“So we have a lot of local people from the area that know where their aunties or their grandparents or their cousins are or families [are], and they're able to really get out into the community, take these meals to these people and go door to door.”

For more information about meal and water distribution sites, go here .

This interview aired on The Conversation on August 17, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

For more information on how you can help fire recovery efforts, go here.