Here's how some businesses have already contributed to West Maui relief

It’s not yet known how many businesses were lost in Lāhainā, but it is known that countless businesses have stepped up to help.

Pacific Business News has a roundup of 24 fundraisers underway by small businesses, including Hawaiian Island Creations Surf, Kō Hana Rum, The Shops at Wailea and more.

Among them is Paia Fishmarket. This restaurant lost its Front Street location to the fire. Yet it’s now matching donations of up to $20,000 to support immediate emergency relief.

Many of these businesses say they will ultimately pass along the money raised to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong fund.

Larger retailers such as Hawaiʻi’s own Foodland Farms and Mainland-based Macy’s and Old Navy are contributing to the Hawaiʻi Red Cross. Foodland will match donations made by customers at the register.

Hawaiian Airlines has donated $50,000 each to partner organizations Hawaiʻi Foodbank, Maui Food

Bank and Hawaiʻi Community Foundation to help with food collection and distribution in West Maui.

Within its own operations, the airline added flights to facilitate getting people out of West Maui, among efforts to help kamaʻāina and visitors adjust their travel plans.

For a list of ways to donate and help with Maui relief projects, click here.

