Here's how some businesses have already contributed to West Maui relief

Hawaii Public Radio | By A. Kam Napier
Published August 18, 2023 at 9:03 AM HST
Donations continue to pour in from outer islands and the continental U.S.
It’s not yet known how many businesses were lost in Lāhainā, but it is known that countless businesses have stepped up to help.

Pacific Business News has a roundup of 24 fundraisers underway by small businesses, including Hawaiian Island Creations Surf, Kō Hana Rum, The Shops at Wailea and more.

Among them is Paia Fishmarket. This restaurant lost its Front Street location to the fire. Yet it’s now matching donations of up to $20,000 to support immediate emergency relief.

Many of these businesses say they will ultimately pass along the money raised to the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s Maui Strong fund.

La'au kits sent to new mothers in West Maui by Kalauokekahuli.
Local News
Local organizations pitch in to get breast milk and care to Lāhainā mothers
Catherine Cluett Pactol

Larger retailers such as Hawaiʻi’s own Foodland Farms and Mainland-based Macy’s and Old Navy are contributing to the Hawaiʻi Red Cross. Foodland will match donations made by customers at the register.

Hawaiian Airlines has donated $50,000 each to partner organizations Hawaiʻi Foodbank, Maui Food

Bank and Hawaiʻi Community Foundation to help with food collection and distribution in West Maui.

Within its own operations, the airline added flights to facilitate getting people out of West Maui, among efforts to help kamaʻāina and visitors adjust their travel plans.

For a list of ways to donate and help with Maui relief projects, click here.

A. Kam Napier
A. Kam Napier is the editor-in-chief of Pacific Business News.
