Bishop Museum ready to help salvage artifacts from burned Maui sites, CEO says

The Bishop Museum is standing ready to help those affected by the Maui wildfires. CEO Dee Jay Mailer said the museum stands ready to salvage artifacts from burned historic sites.

“We're getting a space put aside for anything that we find there that Lāhainā wants us to keep at the Bishop Museum because they've lost everything,” Mailer said.

“Not only is it the older things that maybe were at the museum there, or in a graveyard, but also it's the new things we want to remember about Lāhainā. We want to make sure that we keep those memories there, too.”

Although the museum does not have human DNA labs, Mailer said her staff is looking into whether their genetic labs could help in recovery efforts.

The museum hosted a Mākaha Sons event last weekend to fundraise for the Maui community. This weekend, it will host a Maui Ola concert featuring top Hawaiian entertainers and musicians.

