The Conversation: Input sought for Red Hill community group; Rare bird nests found in American Samoa
- Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Environment and Mission Readiness Karnig Ohannessian invites the public to a series of meetings in the selection of members to a community group mandated to deal with the Red Hill water defueling and shutdown | Full Story
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn talks about swirling controversy over a Napili monster house in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- What can Hawaiʻi learn from Nepal? HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol shares the story of a group of Maui researchers who collected data as they traveled through the high altitudes of Nepal | Full Story
- Archipelago Research and Conservation Science Director André Raine discusses the recent discovery of burrows of the rare and elusive Taʻiʻo, or Tahiti Petrel, in American Samoa | Full Story