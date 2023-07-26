© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: Input sought for Red Hill community group; Rare bird nests found in American Samoa

By Catherine Cruz,
Russell Subiono
Published July 26, 2023 at 2:52 PM HST
  • Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Environment and Mission Readiness Karnig Ohannessian invites the public to a series of meetings in the selection of members to a community group mandated to deal with the Red Hill water defueling and shutdown | Full Story
  • Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Paula Dobbyn talks about swirling controversy over a Napili monster house in today's Reality Check Full Story
  • What can Hawaiʻi learn from Nepal? HPR reporter Catherine Cluett Pactol shares the story of a group of Maui researchers who collected data as they traveled through the high altitudes of Nepal | Full Story
  • Archipelago Research and Conservation Science Director André Raine discusses the recent discovery of burrows of the rare and elusive Taʻiʻo, or Tahiti Petrel, in American Samoa | Full Story
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Russell Subiono
Russell Subiono is the executive producer of The Conversation and host of HPR's This Is Our Hawaiʻi podcast. Born in Honolulu and raised on Hawaiʻi Island, he’s spent the last decade working in local film, television and radio. Contact him at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.
