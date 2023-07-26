EPA, Navy seeking public input on Red Hill community group

The military plans to begin forming a community forum as part of its Red Hill Community Representation Initiative, as mandated by state and federal regulators.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, in collaboration with the Navy and the Defense Logistics Agency, will be hosting a town hall Thursday from 5–7 p.m. at Aliamanu Elementary school.

They are seeking input from participants on key components they hope to see incorporated into the community group.

Karnig Ohannessian, the deputy assistant secretary of the Navy for Environment and Mission Readiness, signed on to the 2023 Red Hill work order for the military.

He hopes for a high turnout at the meeting, where officials will ask participants how they would like the nomination and selection process for the 10-person community group to be accomplished.

"This is important because the community will self-nominate and self-select representation on this important forum," Ohannessian said.

He added that the group could be formed "within a matter of weeks," depending on the way the public decides to proceed in the nomination and selection.

Officials are also looking for insight on who should be represented and what the group's priorities should be.

Although there are similar community groups across the country, the Red Hill initiative is unique in allowing the public to choose the members of the forum.

"We seek input, information and expertise from members of the community that we might not have," Ohannessian said.

Overall, he wants people to know that he is "personally dedicated to making sure this forum succeeds. That is why I'm going to be at this meeting."

Anyone interested in learning more is encouraged to attend. A live video stream will also be available.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 26, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. This interview was adapted for the web by Emily Tom.