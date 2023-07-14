The Conversation: Local impact of the SAG-AFTRA strike; Book on Hawaiʻi's history of tsunamis
- International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees Business Representative Irish Barber explains how the Hollywood writers' and actors' strike has impacted local union members and businesses
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Nick Grube gives a Reality Check on a change in leadership at the Hawaiian Native Corp., which recently had its offices searched by federal investigators | Full Story
- Reyna Kaneko, president of the Japan-America Society of Hawaiʻi, talks about the upcoming Hawaiʻi-Japan Sister State & Sister City Summit to encourage educational tourism
- Author Walter Dudley shares a tale from his book "Tsunami! Hawaiʻi's Amazing History of the Monster Waves"