Upcoming Summit seeks to strengthen tourism between Hawaiʻi and Japan

The Sister State & Sister City Summit is a celebration of the relationship between Hawaiʻi and Japan. It aims to explore the ways the two economies can support each other using their tourism industries.

Reyna Kaneko is the president of the Japan-America Society of Hawaiʻi.

She is excited to see government officials and business leaders from Hawaiʻi and Japan exchange ideas about promoting each other's cities and prefectures.

She also wants people to pay closer attention to educational tourism.

"The resumption of reciprocal exchange programs between high schoolers and universities in Japan and Hawaiʻi — that really contributes to tourism," Kaneko said.

The Summit will be held at the Hilton Hawaiian Village on July 27 and 28. Registration closes on Saturday.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 14, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.