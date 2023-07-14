© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

Upcoming Summit seeks to strengthen tourism between Hawaiʻi and Japan

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published July 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM HST
Wikipedia Commons
Wikipedia Commons
/

The Sister State & Sister City Summit is a celebration of the relationship between Hawaiʻi and Japan. It aims to explore the ways the two economies can support each other using their tourism industries.

Reyna Kaneko is the president of the Japan-America Society of Hawaiʻi.

She is excited to see government officials and business leaders from Hawaiʻi and Japan exchange ideas about promoting each other's cities and prefectures.

President Joe Biden and Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meet on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
Asia Minute
Asia Minute: Why is NATO involved in Asia?
Bill Dorman

She also wants people to pay closer attention to educational tourism.

"The resumption of reciprocal exchange programs between high schoolers and universities in Japan and Hawaiʻi — that really contributes to tourism," Kaneko said.

The Summit will be held at the Hilton Hawaiian Village on July 27 and 28. Registration closes on Saturday.

This interview aired on The Conversation on July 14, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Tags
The Conversation Japantoursim
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
Related Stories