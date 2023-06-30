The Conversation: Former Mayor Caldwell reflects on rail; Checking in on the Shaka documentary
- Former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell reflects on supporting rail construction during his time in office and the benefits he expects residents to reap
- Honolulu Civil Beat reporter Nick Grube details the federal criminal probe into Native Hawaiian defense contractor Dawson in today's Reality Check | Full Story
- Hawaiʻi Island Seed Bank founder Jill Wagner shares its recent work with conservation and restoration projects
- Steve Sue, writer and producer of the upcoming "Shaka, A Story of Aloha" documentary, provides an update on the film