Former Mayor Kirk Caldwell reacts to Skyline grand opening

Skyline, Honolulu's rail, opened to the public Friday. Rides are free of charge until Tuesday. Officials expect thousands to catch the train over the holiday weekend.

Kirk Caldwell, former Honolulu mayor, attended the official blessing. He said that, although completion is many years away, the opening is still a feat.

"We're now talking about a system that's going to serve generations and generations of people on the island of Oʻahu," Caldwell said.

He believes Skyline will help create transportation equity on the island, which will be especially beneficial to those with multiple jobs.

"It’s going to allow them to get to work quicker, so they can get home and be with their families for a longer period of time before they go to their next job," Caldwell explained.

He also hopes that, by offering residents an alternative to driving, Skyline will help fight climate change and assuage congestion on the roads.

The most expensive public works project in state history has not always been looked upon fondly. Still, Caldwell said the investment will be worthwhile.

"I think 20 years from now, no one will be talking about those cost increases or delays," he said.

He compared the criticism to that of the H-3, back during its construction.

“So many take the H-3 now … and don't think for a moment about the controversy of the past,” he pointed out.

As the public begins to take advantage of the rail, Caldwell knows its progress would make past state leaders proud, including late Sen. Daniel Inouye, who "always wanted to see a rail system."

Skyline currently runs the 11 miles between Aloha Stadium to East Kapolei. It operates from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and holidays, and 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

This interview aired on The Conversation on June 30, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1. This interview was adapted for the web by Emily Tom.