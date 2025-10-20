The Conversation: Honolulu's 'No Kings' protest; Coral reefs
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- HPR speaks to protestors at Honolulu's “No Kings” protests
- Ben Jones, director of ocean science and technology for the UH Applied Research Laboratory, shows off the building blocks of a new artificial reef system
- HPR's Catherine Cluett Pactol reports on research into the genetics of Maui Nui's coral reefs | Full Story
- Kekoa Wong, hula-gan dancer for the Loco Beach Coconuts, shares how he got into Bananaball and discusses the line between cultural appreciation and appropriation
- HPR's Cassie Ordonio speaks with members of the local film industry about how artificial intelligence could change acting | Full Story