The Conversation hana hou: Hawaiʻi's specialty courts

By Catherine Cruz
Published October 17, 2025 at 10:49 AM HST
Today, we're revisiting interviews that highlight the work of Hawaiʻi's specialty courts:

  • First Circuit Court Judge Matthew Viola and Specialty Courts Administrator Greg Uwono discuss how drug court and similar programs have shaped Hawaiʻi's judicial system | Full Story
  • Retired Judge Karen Radius, Judge Dyan Medeiros and supervisor Valerie Lazo share the successes of Hawaiʻi's Girls Court | Full Story
  • First Circuit District Court judges Mark Browning and Trish Morikawa share the importance of the Women's Court | Full Story

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

The Conversation judiciaryHawaiʻi Supreme Court
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
