© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Conversation

The Conversation. Skyline; Falls of Clyde laid to rest

By Catherine Cruz
Published October 15, 2025 at 10:40 AM HST
The inside of the Oct. 9, 2025.
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
The inside of the Skyline car on Oct. 9, 2025.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen talks about opportunities around the new Skyline service to Honolulu International Airport
  • Community members and state officials say goodbye to the historic vessel Falls of Clyde, which is set to be scuttled 25 miles off Oʻahu's south shore
  • Jeff Mikulina, chair of the Hawaiʻi Green Fee Advisory Council, discusses options for how the state could spend funds set aside for conservation
  • HPR's Savannah Harriman-Pote reports on efforts to stop the coconut rhinoceros beetle on Hawaiʻi Island
Tags
The Conversation TransportationFalls of ClydeEnvironment
Stay Connected
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Catherine Cruz
More Episodes