The Conversation: Bus driver contract talks; Skyline
The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Jenny Lemaota, senior vice president for Oʻahu Transit Services, shares the latest on contract talks with the Teamsters, who represent drivers of TheBus
- Jon Nouchi, deputy director of Honolulu's Department of Transportation Services, provides a preview of the newest segment of Skyline, which opens to the public on Thursday
- Honolulu Civil Beat's Stewart Yerton reports on whether Gov. Green can deliver on his promise to create more affordable housing | Full Story
- Researcher Mikinley Weaver takes a closer look at the parasites that live on Hawaiian wedge-tailed shearwaters
- University of Hawaiʻi librarians Alphie Garcia and Kawena Komeiji discuss a new archive of social media posts to document social movements in real-time