The Conversation

The Conversation: Bus driver contract talks; Skyline

By Catherine Cruz,
Maddie Bender
Published October 14, 2025 at 11:50 AM HST
A Skyline rail car on Oct. 9, 2025.
Tori DeJournett
/
HPR
A Skyline rail car on Oct. 9, 2025.

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Jenny Lemaota, senior vice president for Oʻahu Transit Services, shares the latest on contract talks with the Teamsters, who represent drivers of TheBus
  • Jon Nouchi, deputy director of Honolulu's Department of Transportation Services, provides a preview of the newest segment of Skyline, which opens to the public on Thursday
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Stewart Yerton reports on whether Gov. Green can deliver on his promise to create more affordable housing | Full Story
  • Researcher Mikinley Weaver takes a closer look at the parasites that live on Hawaiian wedge-tailed shearwaters
  • University of Hawaiʻi librarians Alphie Garcia and Kawena Komeiji discuss a new archive of social media posts to document social movements in real-time
Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
More Episodes