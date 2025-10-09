The Conversation: Israel-Hamas peace deal; Genetic study in American Samoa
Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.
- Matti Gorodenchik, a former Kaimuki High School teacher, shares his connection to a hostage in Gaza as Israel and Hamas agree to the first phase of a ceasefire deal
- HPR's Ashley Mizuo digs into the state's unspent federal funds
- Epidemiologist Nicky Hawley discusses findings from a genetic study of 3,500 Samoans, including a gene variant that could be linked to obesity and diabetes
- Ecologist Shawn Lum, board member of the Jane Goodall Institute Singapore, reflects on the legacy of the late "Dr. Jane"