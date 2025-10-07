© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

The Conversation: UH enrollment; A day in the life of a lifeguard

By Catherine Cruz,
DW GibsonMaddie Bender
Published October 7, 2025 at 11:27 AM HST
Hawaiʻi Hall on the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus. (July 29, 2025)
Emma Caires
/
HPR
Hawaiʻi Hall on the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus. (July 29, 2025)

Audio will be added after the show. The Conversation airs weekdays from 11 a.m. to noon on HPR-1.

  • Debora Halbert with the University of Hawaiʻi says enrollment is at its highest level in eight years
  • Honolulu Civil Beat's Madeleine Valera reports on an unusual move by interim Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Chief Justice Sabrina McKenna in the Kealoha case | Full Story
  • Oʻahu lifeguard Kerry Atwood offers an inside look at a day's work at Waimea Bay
  • Composer Takuma Itoh, scientist Beth Lenz and artist Kalilinoe Detwiler share a preview of this year's Symphony of the Hawaiʻi Seas
  • Malia Zimmerman, Waikīkī Yacht Club head paddling coach, prepares for the inaugural Royal Regatta
